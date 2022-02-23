City chooses to continue Juvenile curfew￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The City of Lockhart decided to continue its Juvenile curfew ordinance, amended in 2019, for three more years.

Lockhart Police Chef Ernest Pedraza said his department believes the ordinance has been an effective tool. The City Council agreed, passing it unanimously, 7-0.

The curfew is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on school days, and from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. at all other times.

In 2021, there were 28 citations for curfew violations, 26 of whom were Hispanic and two White. The breakdown was split, 14-14, between males and females. Also, 23 of the citations were written during the 9 a.m.-4 p.m. frame, and only five from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Chief Pedraza said that when school is closed for various reasons, the daytime hours could not be enforced for the curfew, and that the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. period is the only year-round curfew.

“We believe this is an effective tool and we should continue this policy,” Pedraza said.

In earlier years, there were nine males and eight females cited in 2020, and 12 females and five males in 2019. There were nine Whites and eight Hispanics cited in 2020, and 13 Hispanics, three Whites and one Black in 2019.

In other business:

Mayor Lew White read a proclamation for Black History Month (February) to members of the Progressive Club.

Sally Daniel was reappointed to the Hotel Occupancy Tax Board on a permanent basis. She had previously been an alternate.

City Manager Steve Lewis advised that the library continues to offer curbside pickup for those not wanting to go inside.

Lewis also said the Police Officer entrance exam will be held on Feb. 26, the Police Sergeant promotional exam will be March 7, the Police Lieutenant promotional exam will be held March 23, and the Fire Fighter entrance exam will be March 5.