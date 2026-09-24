City Council advances Visitor Center, infrastructure projects Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council moved several major projects forward during its Sept. 15 meeting, approving work at the Lockhart Visitor Center, a waterline replacement project, updated employee compensation recommendations, and the creation of a new tax increment reinvestment zone. Mayor Lew White also presented proclamations recognizing National GEAR UP Week and the Irving Club’s 130th anniversary, honoring the organization’s long history of service and involvement in the Lockhart community.

Council members adopted updated early voting and Election Day polling locations provided by Caldwell County for the upcoming election. Voters are encouraged to confirm their voting location before heading to the polls because some locations may have changed. A presentation from the Lower Colorado River Authority concerning proposed amendments to electric line easements was postponed and is now scheduled to return to the council for consideration during its Oct. 20 meeting.

One of the more visible projects approved by the council involves the new Lockhart Visitor Center. Council awarded the contract for Phase 1 improvements and Phase 2 enabling work to Countywide Builders for $124,456. The project involves improvements to approximately 2,810 square feet of leased first-floor space, including the construction and remodeling work needed to create a roughly 1,200-square-foot visitor center. The work includes demolition, site preparation, and interior improvements, along with early work needed to prepare the remaining space for a future phase. Once completed, the

center is expected to provide a dedicated place where visitors can learn about Lockhart’s restaurants, shops, historical attractions, events and other destinations. It will also give the city a more welcoming front door as tourism continues to play an important role in the local economy.

Council members also approved a contractor for the Bois D’Arc Street to North Blanco Street Waterline Replacement Project. The work is intended to replace aging infrastructure and improve the reliability of the city’s water system in that area. Waterline replacement projects can help reduce leaks, service interruptions, and maintenance problems while preparing the system to handle future demand.

The council approved and adopted recommendations from the city’s 2026 compensation study. The study reviewed employee salaries and compared Lockhart’s pay structure with other employers in the area. The recommendations are intended to help the city remain competitive when hiring employees while improving its ability to retain experienced workers. Council also approved an item related to the proposed Lockhart Municipal Utility District, commonly called a MUD. Municipal utility districts can be used to finance and manage infrastructure such as water, wastewater, drainage, and roads within developing areas.

Following a public hearing, council members approved the comprehensive fee schedule for the 2026–27 fiscal year. The schedule establishes the amounts the city charges for permits, inspections, utility-related services, facility rentals, development applications, recreational programs and other municipal services. The approved schedule allows the city to recover some of the costs associated with providing those services while setting the fees residents, contractors, developers and businesses will pay during the new fiscal year. The complete fee schedule is available through the City of Lockhart’s website.

The council held another public hearing before approving the creation of Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2, commonly known as a TIRZ. The zone will serve as an economic development tool by allowing a portion of the additional property tax revenue created by rising property values within the designated area to be reinvested there. Those funds can be used for public improvements and infrastructure intended to support development within the zone.

The Sept. 15 meeting showed that Lockhart’s growth is no longer something waiting on the horizon; it is already shaping the decisions being made at City Hall. From replacing aging waterlines and investing in city employees to strengthening tourism and preparing for new development, the council’s actions will carry consequences well beyond a single meeting. The challenge now will be making sure that growth improves the quality of life for the people who already call Lockhart home while protecting the character that continues to draw new residents, businesses, and visitors to the community.