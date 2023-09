City election filings Share:







LPR staff

Five candidates filed by the deadline (Aug. 21) for City of Lockhart positions of Mayor and two City Council posts.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White has one challenger, Juan Alvarez Jr. in the Nov. 7 general election.

Kara McGregor has chosen not to run again for City Council District 3, but there are two individuals – John Lairsen and Barry Bacom – running for that position.

Jeffry Michelson, Councilmember of District 4, does not have an opponent.