City of Lockhart acquires property for future indoor recreation center

City of Lockhart

Above, A former movie theatre, located just off of Colorado Street in Lockhart, has been purchased for $1.75 million. The City Council approved the purchase to be the future home of an indoor recreation center with multiple uses projected. Photo by Anthony Collins

The City of Lockhart has marked its first significant step towards creating an indoor recreation center.

On April 22, 2025, the City acquired the building located at 120 W. MLK Jr. Industrial Blvd. The building, a former movie theater, provides ample space and amenities for a recreation center. “The City is pleased to announce that they have acquired the old movie theater building with the idea of converting it into the City’s first recreation center. As our community continues to grow, we are excited to be able to provide expanded opportunities for recreation, exercise, and meeting space,” stated Mayor Lew White.

The property measures 13,293 square feet, provides more than 100 parking spaces, and sits on 2.1 acres of land, allowing for possible expansion in the future.

The indoor space could be retrofitted for large courts, for activities like basketball, pickleball, multipurpose rooms, and more.

City staff have also recommended converting some of the indoor space into studios for group exercise classes, including spinning, yoga, Pilates, and stretching.

“Residents have made it clear that an indoor community space for exercise is needed,” said Travis Hughes, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We’ve listened and we’re proud to announce we’re putting this plan into action.”

An indoor recreation center was identified as a community priority in the City’s Lockhart Looking Forward Comprehensive Plan, as well as the Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan.

The acquisition of this property will allow the City of Lockhart to provide an indoor recreation center to residents much sooner and at a lower cost than acquiring and developing a new site and constructing a new facility, which is estimated to have taken many years to accomplish.

The City will continue to assess the long-term development of a future recreation center adjacent to the future aquatic center as the city grows and adapts to changing needs.

“Access to recreation and wellness has a vast impact on community health,” said Steve Lewis, Lockhart City Manager. “We look forward to engaging the community during the design process to gauge the preferred uses of the facility.”

The Lockhart City Council approved the purchase of $1.75 million during the March 18 Council meeting. The next steps include finalizing renovation plans. Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.