City of Lockhart issues notice to boil water

By Kristen Meriwether, Editor LPR

The City of Lockhart issued a boil water notice to all residents on Wednesday Feb. 17, according to a release from the city.

“Due to critically low supply levels, residents are being urged to turn on their taps only for drinking and cooking. Boil before consuming,” the release said.

The City will inform residents when it is safe to resume normal water usage.

***UPDATED Feb. 17 at 1:00 p.m.: Here is a list of Caldwell County municipalities with water restrictions:

Martindale:

Under boil order until further notice, per Dan Huebner with Martindale Water on Facebook.

“We are currently making repairs and doing our best to get the water back on. The latest I’ve heard is the Hays Caldwell plant (near Three Dudes Winery) is still having problems and hope to get them fixed today, but unfortunately I have no control over that. We are doing our best to get our plant online but without reliable power we won’t be able to produce water. Thank y’all for bearing with us and please realize we are doing everything in our power to get the water back on.”

Maxwell:

Maxwell Water Supply Corporation is advising residents of an extended system wide outage, per their website.

“Fill up your bathtubs with any water you may have to use for flushing. We do not expect improvement in service until the weekend. Please reach out to local and county government for any resources they may have to offer.”

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems

February 16, 2021

Due to low storage levels and declining distribution pressures, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Maxwell Water Supply Corporation, PWS ID 0280003 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager, Justin Ivicic at Maxwell Water Supply Corporation, 216 Main Street Maxwell, Tx., 512-357-6253.

Areas Affected:

Entire Aqua Water service area: Zone 1, East Caldwell County (Dale, McMahn and Red Rock)

Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Aqua Water to notify customers to boil water prior to consumption. The affected area is the entire Aqua Water service area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Aqua Water Supply Corporation officials will notify you.

Aqua Water Supply also requests that you minimize water usage until this issue has been resolved.

At approximately 8:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 16, 2021, all of the Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure as a result of winter storm conditions and power outages. This loss of pressure may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system. Once repairs are complete, and the system is restored to normal operating conditions. The system will then be flushed with chlorinated water, and the boil water notice will only be lifted after our tests confirm the water is safe to drink. As soon as Aqua receives sample results, Aqua will notify customers through telephone messages, local media and cable channel 1.

Please understand that Aqua Water has not shut off water anywhere in our 1,100 square mile system. Due to lack of power, Aqua’s entire water system does not have available water in elevated storage to supply water and pressure to supply lines except in a few small areas. About 90% of the system is either without water or has low pressure from dwindling supplies.

Aqua is waiting on Bluebonnet Electric to restore sustainable power before we can repressurize the water system and refill elevated storage tanks. We are currently only receiving enough power to provide about 10 to 15 minutes of recovery time before losing power again. The latest news is that Bluebonnet believes that ERCOT will be rolling back the blackouts this afternoon and Aqua will begin having more sustainable power. If true, then we can begin to restore the water system. Some areas will get water sooner than others. It is not possible to predict when, where, and who at the moment.

If you are currently without water, take normal cold weather precautions to protect exposed lines. Be sure to keep the cover in place over your water meter. If you are also without power, you should drain any home water lines in exterior walls.

Thank you for your patience during this complicated situation.

GoForth Special Utility District:

Boil Water Notice for Community Public Water Systems February 17, 2021 Due to rolling blackouts and anticipated low water pressure in the Goforth Special Utility District water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Goforth Special Utility District public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mario Tobias at (512) 376-5695 or visit the Goforth website at www.goforthwater.org

Tri-Community – Fentress, Prairie Lea, Staples

A post by the Prairie Lee Parent Teacher organization said, “FENTRESS, PRAIRIE LEA AND STAIRTOWN

IS ON A BOIL WATER ADVISORY FOR THE NEXT 72 HOURS

State regulations require all water systems to issue a boil water notice if the system’s pressure falls below 35 psi Due to the blackout our system was drained causing TCW to fall below state requirements.”

This information has NOT been verified and is not on the Tri-community website. Calls to Tri-Community went unanswered. Given that all surrounding areas have this notice, LPR is assuming this notice is true. We will work to further verify facts and will update this post as we can.

County Line Special Utility District: Uhland

BOIL WATER NOTICE – FEBRUARY 16, 2021 UNTIL THIS NOTICE IS REMOVED FROM THE WEBSITE

PLEASE BOIL ALL WATER BEFORE DRINKING OR COOKING. THE BOIL WATER NOTICE IS REQUIRED BECAUSE WATER PRESSURE IN OUR DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM HAS DROPPED BELOW MINIMUM STANDARDS.

THE BOIL NOTICE IS ONLY FOR WATER THAT MAY BE CONSUMED. WASHING DISHES, WASHING CLOTHES AND BATHING DOES NOT REQUIRE BOILING THE WATER.

WATER OUTAGE – THE UNPRECENTENTED STRAIN ON THE WATER SYSTEM DUE TO FREEZING WEATHER AND POWER OUTAGES, COUNTY LINE SPECIAL UTILITY DISTRICT IS UNABLE TO KEEP UP WITH THE DEMAND FOR WATER.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO PUMP WATER INTO THE SYSTEM AS OFTEN AS THE ELECTRICITY IS AVAILABLE. YOU WILL NOTICE AIR IN THE WATER LINE. THE AIR IS NOT HARMFUL, HOWEVER, AS A PRECAUTION WE ARE RECOMMENDING YOU BOIL WATER THAT IS TO BE CONSUMED.

COUNTY LINE SUD IS UNABLE TO OBTAIN WATER FROM GBRA / CANYON REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY AS THEY CURRENTLY ARE UNABLE TO PUMP WATER.

COUNTY LINE SUD IS ABLE TO PUMP WATER FROM THE EDWARDS AQUIFER. THE ROLLING BLACKOUTS IS PREVENTING US FROM PUMPING WATER CONTINUOUSLY WHICH IS CAUSING THE LEVEL OF WATER IN OUR STORAGE TANKS TO LOWER, THEREBY CAUSING LOWER WATER PRESSURE / OUTAGES TO OUR CUSTOMERS. THIS IS TEMPORARY.

WE UNDERSTAND THAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE FACING MANY CHALLENGES, WE THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING DURING THIS UNPRECENDENTED WEATHER EVENT.

COUNTY LINE SUD IS NOT DISCONNECTING WATER TO ANYONE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE WATER, YOUR WATER LINE(S) ARE FROZEN OR SEE ABOVE, IT IS POSSIBLE THE WATER STORAGE TANKS ARE TEMPORARILY EMPTY. Continue to leave your faucets in the open position. Also open the cabinet doors around your kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow the heat from the room to help keep the pipes warm.

Once the weather warms up above freezing and frozen pipes thaw, everyone needs to be diligent and check all pipes for leaks.

Wednesday – February 17th – the office is closed due to inclement weather.

Please call 512-398-4748 on Thursday & Friday – February 18th & 19th BEFORE traveling to the office. The office may be closed due to the inclement weather, we will continue to update the website.

If you have an emergency, you may email generalmanager@clsud.com or accounting@clsud.com, we will NOT have access to your account balances. Only emergencies will be responded to due to the inclement weather.