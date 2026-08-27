Clark Library Wraps Up Summer, Looks Ahead to Fall Share:







By Mary Eisenberg

After a summer filled with reading, family activities, art, history and community celebrations, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library is preparing for a full slate of fall programs, along with a major facility upgrade. The library’s 2026 “Unearth the Story” Summer Reading Challenge concluded July 22 with an awards ceremony, pool party and pizza celebration at Lockhart City Park. Sponsored by the library, City of Lockhart and Friends of the Library, the program drew 292 participants.

Early literacy readers, ages birth to 4, completed 1,940 books, while children, preteens, teens and adults logged a combined 2,626 hours of reading. Participants used the Beanstack program to track books, reading minutes, activities and reviews. Summer events organized by Library Director Bertha Martinez and Children’s Coordinator Christine Moreno included the Jurassic S.A. Dinosaur Experience, Austin Reptile Show, Austin Planetarium and a movie in the historic Clark Building.

First-place readers were Sharon Rogan in Early Literacy, Ethan Perez in the children’s category, Clara Peterson in the teen division and Deborah Uitermarkt in the adult category. Participants also had opportunities to win raffle prizes donated by local businesses, including toys, electronics and bicycles.

The library also partnered with the City of Lockhart for the community’s America 250 Independence Day celebration. Families decorated bicycles and strollers for a Red, White and Blue Parade around the courthouse square, while activities included caricatures, face painting, LED robots and music from a live DJ. The morning concluded with the library’s 126th birthday celebration, featuring cake, ice cream and hot dogs served by the Friends of the Library and Irving Club. Teen programming remained active throughout the summer through the Volunteers program and weekly Teen Hangouts featuring trivia, DIY ramen and other activities.

Local art was also highlighted Aug. 7 when Caldwell County Creatives held its fourth annual art challenge in the Clark Building. Photography, paintings, ceramics and sculpture were displayed, with proceeds from sales benefiting the Friends of the Library. Sandy and Cheryl Dozier helped organize the event. A major improvement is scheduled for September. The Lockhart City Council approved $126,423 in April to replace the library’s aging elevator. The library is expected to close during the initial phase of work Sept. 14-16 and then operate with limited services until installation is complete. A detailed schedule is expected after Labor Day.

The library will also serve as one of the performance venues for the Texas Women Songwriters Festival Sept. 18-20, which is expected to feature more than 50 Texas women songwriters throughout downtown Lockhart. Weekly preschool story hour returns Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m., with Homework Help and other after-school activities also returning in September. Parents as Teachers will offer free bilingual story hours Fridays from 10-11 a.m. for families with children from birth through age 5.

The Friends of the Library is again offering Books for Babies bags containing a baby’s first board book, reading tips and information encouraging parents to obtain their child’s first library card. Programs for adults include the Adult Book Club on the first Thursday of each month from 6-7 p.m. and Senior Bingo for patrons 55 and older at 1:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.

Computer classes led by Mark Diaz are offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m. in the library’s second-floor technology center. Patrons also have access to adult fiction and nonfiction, DVDs, music CDs and audiobooks, along with online services including Libby, Kanopy, Mango Languages, Flipster, Ancestry Library and TexShare. The Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library continues to support programs and services through its nonprofit organization. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the library.

Information about community events, voter registration, election dates and library programs is available at the library.

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is located at 217 S. Main St. in Lockhart. For more information, call 512-398-3223 or visit the library’s website.