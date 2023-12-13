Collins paces improving LHS golfers Share:







On Monday, Dec. 4, the Lockhart High School golf teams brought home the spoils. The LHS boys and girls played Monday and Tuesday at Double J golf club in Wimberly. The Lions were led by Chris Collins, who posted a personal best 75, securing a second-place finish. “Hard to believe that just 8 months ago, Chris was scoring in the high 90s,” Lockhart Head Coach Franklin Hudson said. “Andres Osuna was right behind Chris, posting a 93 in 17th place. Chris and Andres have been leading the Lions in scoring this fall. We are looking to our freshmen, Jayse Contreras and Carter Jones, to keep improving so we can make a run for a Regional spot. Jayse Contreras shot 113 for 42nd and Carter Jones shot a personal best 129 for 51st. The team finished 5th place.”