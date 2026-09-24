Community Calendar

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45th Anniversary Celebration

Oakview Baptist Church located at 210 State Park Rd. is celebrating their 45th Anniversary on Sunday, September 27, 2026. Worship will begin at 9:45 am and at 12 pm. A fellowship lunch will follow. The community is welcome to attend.

Silver Seniors Market Day

Join Legacy Senior residents at 2125 Windsor Blvd. in Lockhart for their second indoor Arts & Crafts Event. The event will be held Saturday, October 3 from 9am-6pm. Shop for the holidays with one-of-a-kind handmade items, door prizes, food and more.

Delhi Volunteer Fire Department 17th Annual Gun Raﬄe/Chili Cook-Oﬀ

Saturday October 17th, at the Delhi Fire Station. 6255 State Highway 304. Serving will begin at 4PM followed by a live auction, concluding with the raﬄe drawing for 9 guns. Raﬄe tickets $20 on sale now, call to purchase 830-263-1555 or find us on FACEBOOK; Delhi Volunteer Fire Department. 100% proceeds to Delhi VFD.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Save the Date

First Annual Dia de los Muertos celebration at the San Pable Cemetery. The event will be held on October 31, 2026 at 6:30-8:30 pm at 1620 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, TX. They will celebrate the new updates to the cemetery, honor loved ones and reflect on life, love and legacy of the cemetery. There will be no parking at the cemetery but you can park at the American Legion Post 41 at 1501 N. Colorado St. Refreshments and music will be provided.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.