Community gathers to remember Deputy Aaron Armstrong

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Friends, family and members of the law enforcement community gathered this week to remember Deputy Constable Aaron Armstrong, who was killed while working an off-duty security job in north Austin.

Armstrong’s funeral service was held at Shoreline Church’s North Campus, where the public was invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 beginning at 9:30 a.m. A full service followed at 11 a.m., with police honors taking place outside the church shortly after noon. Armstrong will be laid to rest at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.

Armstrong served as a deputy with the Caldwell County Constable’s Office, Precinct 3. He was shot early Jan. 4 outside Club Rodeo, a nightclub in the 9500 block of North Lamar Boulevard. According to Austin police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:09 a.m. after receiving a report that an officer from another agency had been shot.

When police arrived, they found Armstrong suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officials with the Caldwell County Constable’s Office confirmed Armstrong was working an off-duty security assignment at the time of the shooting. He joined the department in October 2024 and had previously served with the Smithville Police Department. Though his time with the constable’s office was brief, colleagues described him as committed, professional and proud to serve.

A suspect was later taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. The arrest involved assistance from Austin police air support, K-9 units and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities have not released additional details about the suspect.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact law enforcement.

Armstrong is survived by his father, James J. Armstrong; his mother, Stephanie Layne Wiley Armstrong; his brother, Jason Armstrong; and his sister-in-law, Tiffany Armstrong. Loved ones say he will be remembered for his dedication to service and the impact he made both in and out of uniform.