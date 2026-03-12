Concepcion Quiroz Trevino Share:







Concepcion Quiroz Trevino passed away on March 7, 2026 at the beautiful young age of 93. She was born in Austin, TX to Torbio Quiroz and Luiza Gonzales Quiroz on May 5, 1932.

She worked as a laundry attendant at St. Edward’s University and HEB as a meat cutter and wrapper. After that she became a devoted wife and mother.

Concepcion is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Paul Cantu Trevino and both her parents.

She is survived by her children, Paul Q. Trevino Jr., Tony Q. Trevino and his wife Wanda, Mary L. Estrada and her deceased husband David, Charles Q. Trevino, Linda T. Mosher and deceased husband Gary, and Senaida Q. Trevino. She has 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at McCurdy Funeral Home at 6pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:15pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 10am at St. Marys’ Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Clark’s Chapel Hispanic Cemetery in McMahan, TX.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Q. Trevino, Calem Trevino, Bubba Lopez, Romeo Cusimano, Bryce Foradory, Anthony Harris, Sam Torres, and Craig Foradory. Honorary Pallbearers are Tony Q. Trevino, Paul Q. Trevino Jr., Shaun P. Trevino, John P. Robledo and Nicholas A. Robledo.

The family of Concepcion Q. Trevino wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mary L. Estrada, Rose Marie Torres, and Mindy A. Estrada for caring for their mom/ grandma. Thank you to Hearts of Hope Hospice and her doctors.

Arrangements in care of McCurdy Funeral Home. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.