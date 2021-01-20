Congressman Michael Cloud statement regarding H. Res. 24 – Article of Impeachment: Share:







U.S. Representative Michael Cloud (R-TX) represents Texas’ 27th District in the United States House of Representatives, including nearly all of Caldwell County.

Last week’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was abhorrent, and I condemn every unlawful action that occurred. Every single person who participated deserves to be prosecuted. The intimidating acts against Capitol Police, other law enforcement, and congressional Members and staff, including bomb threats, have no place in a free and functioning Republic. I grieve for our nation and the Capitol Police and others who lost their lives and are still recovering as a result of the riot.

Information regarding last week’s attack is still forthcoming. Investigations are only beginning and there is much we do not yet know. Capitol Police leadership and other law enforcement agencies owe Congress and the American people answers. However, we do know the FBI office in Virginia has made clear that they had communicated potential premeditated threats to D.C. and the Capitol ahead of the January 6th rally.

It is fair to say that the expectations for what could be accomplished in terms of certifying the election on January 6th were inflated beyond what was reasonable — especially concerning the constitutional authorities of the Vice President in counting the electoral college vote. But the President was clear that day in saying ‘I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.’

One year ago, over my objection, Congress took what was considered a once-in-a-generation vote to impeach a president. That vote followed a hyper-politicized effort that had begun before he was even elected. Sadly, under current Democratic leadership, impeachment has become a politicized tool — part of the cancel culture movement of the left to silence dissent. With only one week until Inauguration Day, it is not in the best interest of the nation to move forward in this way. And with only one week since the tragic events of January 6th, it is not being done with the rigorous examination, debate, and due process such an extraordinary measure mandates.

During this time I have thought a lot about Ronald Reagan’s remarks that ‘freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.’

As a nation, we are in need of healing and restoration. We need a return to honest dialogue and debate over political issues. Trading 280 character barbs will not lead to better policy for the American people nor the understanding that leads to healthy communities and families. I am firmly committed to standing strong for the conservative constitutional principles that have guided this great American experiment in self-governance — and opposing the doctrines that would seek to undermine free people. How we go about those debates is important and says a lot about who we are as a people. And while we work toward that more perfect union, it will do us well to remember Benjamin Franklin’s admonishment from Scripture to us that ‘unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain.’ May God bless you and have mercy on our nation.