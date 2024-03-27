County residents told dry weather will arrive with La Niña Share:







LPR staff

The burn ban remains off in Caldwell County.

Hector Rangel, Chief of Emergency Management, addressed Caldwell County Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday morning.

Rangel said there had been a few fires lately caused by wind tossing around power lines, and he said more rain was expected in the area on Monday.

However, Rangel said La Niña would be arriving in May and dry weather would be arriving with it.

“The grass if green, so burn it while you can,” Rangel said.

In other business:

A pair of proclamations were read, one declaring April as Sexual Assault and Prevention Awareness Month, and the other as Caldwell County Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

BJ Westmoreland noted the tragic school bus wreck in Bastrop County where two were killed and more than 50 injured.

“It’s tough to see as a parent, anytime, and knowing they’re going through a lot,” Westmoreland said.

Commissioners approved a $3,000 donation request from CARTS (Capital Area Rural Transportation System) for 2024.

Commissioners also approved the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CAMPO) local contribution request of $1,346 for 2024.

Caldwell County accepted a Rural Law Enforcement Grant Program for $350,000, to be utilized by the Sheriff’s Office for financial assistance.

The County also accepted a Rural Law Enforcement Grant Program in the amount of $175,000, to be utilized by the District Attorney’s Office for financial assistance.

Commissioners approved a donation of $1.14 million between the County and LLTCLP, 2 LLC, for the donation of labor and services for the construction and improvement of Martindale Lake Road.

Commissioners denied two variance requests: one for a Lockhart Industrial Park project at 5133 US Highway 183, and the other Highway 183 RV & Boat Storage project at 5133 US Hwy 183 in Lockhart.