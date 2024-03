Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, March 27

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Drink and Draw, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Denis O’Donnell and Ben Ballinger song swap, 7-9 p.m.

The PEARL

Chris Lancaster, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

Old Pal

Mary Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Hayden Pedigo, presented by Rach and Rhodes Presents, 7 p.m.

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Open Mic, 8-11 p.m.

Old Pal

Light Aluminum, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

The Brothers Wayfare, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Macrame 101 with Kellie Sorrows, 6-8:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Chris Reust, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Old Pal

Music, 12-2 p.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.