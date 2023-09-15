County to lend hand on National Voter Registration Day Share:







Caldwell County

Caldwell County Elections employees will be at the Caldwell County Courthouse from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for National Voter Registration Day. It’s an opportunity to register to vote before Oct. 10, which is the deadline to register to vote in this year’s November general election.

It’s also an opportunity to make sure your voter registration status is active and up to date (especially if you’ve moved recently). If you have any questions, call Elections Administrator Devante Coe at 512-668-4347.