Courthouse Nights collaborates with Diez y Seis celebration￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Latino Power group The Tiarras will be this month’s Courthouse Nights music artists in Lockhart.

The concert is from 8:30-10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

Rach and Rhodes Presents is partnering with The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as part of the weekend celebration of Diez y Seis.

The Tiarras, a sister act rock band, are multi-award winners from Austin Music. They were formerly known as the Tiarra Girls.

The Tiarras sound was influenced by a wide variety, including rock, Latin, pop, soul, reggae, and blues.

There will be a merchandise booth on the square for Courthouse Nights’ products.

“We have partnered with the Greater Caldwell County Chamber on this one and they have been great,” said Rachel Lingvai of Rach and Rhodes Presents.

Lingvai noted that the usual stage has switched from the southeast corner of the square to the southwest corner for The Tiarras as well as other events for Diez y Seis.

Rick Trevino, who plays on Saturday from 8:30-10 p.m., has had 14 singles make the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His single, Running Out of Reasons to Run, reached No. 1 in 1996. He has also recorded seven studio albums.

Tejano music performer Ruben Ramos began his career in the 1960s and was inducted into the Tejano Music Awards Hall of Fame in 1998. He was named Best Male Vocalist in 1999, and his album with his band, The Mexican Revolution, was named Album of the Year in 2008.

The Diez y Seis schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 16

6-7 p.m. – DJ Gabereal

7-8 p.m. – Quemazon

8:30-10 p.m. – The Tiarras (Courthouse Nights)

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. – The Latin Breed

Saturday, Sept. 17

12-10:30 p.m. – JG Sounds/DJ Ex-Ray

12-2 p.m. – Diez y Seis Cornhole Tourney

3-4 p.m. – Mariachi Sangre De Mi Tierra

4:30-6 pm. – Broken Arrow

6:30-8 p.m. – M-Dos

8:30-10 p.m. – Rick Trevino

10-10:30 p.m. – Mayor Lew White Presentation

10:30-12 a.m. – Ruben Ramos