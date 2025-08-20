Courthouse Nights: Magnifico was magnificent Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Above, Courthouse Nights coordinators, Will Rhodes and Rachel Lingvai welcome the large crowd that gathered on the Caldwell County Courthouse square to enjoy the show. Photo by Jay-Alan Baltierra

From a Freddie Mercury look-a-like contest to a night filled with Queen music, the Caldwell County courthouse square was full of electrifying sounds.

Courthouse Nights closed out their season last Friday, with their final show of 2025, as hundreds of music lovers were not afraid to get out there and dance.

Austin-based Magnifico brought a high-energy performance while recreating the iconic sound of Queen. The premier tribute band is known for their dynamic and engaging live show capturing the excitement of a classic Queen concert.

From the opening notes to the last encore, the crowd sang along to classics like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” and “Somebody to Love.” The festive atmosphere, paired with perfect summer weather, created one of the most memorable nights in the event’s five-year history.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White praised the evening’s success, saying: “Congratulations to Rach & Will on their final Courthouse Nights show this last Friday night. It had to be the largest crowd to date. Along with the beautiful weather, it made for a great time for all who came. Enjoying their fifth year now, this has really become a terrific, fun, free family event!”

At the heart of Courthouse Nights is Rach & Rhodes Presents, an event production company founded by Rachel Lingvai and Will Rhodes. Built on a shared love of music, friendship, and good times, the duo has spent the past five years curating the free concert series and helping it grow into one of Lockhart’s most beloved traditions. What started as a simple community gathering has now turned into a signature event for the city, drawing visitors from across Central Texas and beyond. The Courthouse Nights finale not only celebrated music and community but also highlighted how the series has become a cornerstone of downtown entertainment.

Will Rhodes stated, “The set started off with Don’t Stop Me Now which brought all the kids up front from being in the Sonic 2 movie. They played the hits and some B sides for the die hard fans and there were people up front from the get go. The God’s of Freddie Mercury looked down upon us as a huge storm blew through at 4 pm and brought us cooler weather. Lockhart brought it and the band declared this was one of their favorite shows to ever play.”

One of the highlights of the night was when the band was playing “Bicycle”, Cotton Burge rode a bike in front of the stage the band said that was the first time in their 15 year existence that had ever happened.

As the final chords echoed through the square, it was clear that Courthouse Nights had cemented its place as more than just a summer concert series; it has become a symbol of Lockhart’s spirit, community pride, and love of live music.

Rach and Rhodes Presents/Courthouse Nights are truly grateful for the City of Lockhart, The Lockhart Post-Register, Sean Kelley and the Public Works crew for all the help this year.

“We are so grateful for the City of Lockhart for purchasing a new stage. We are also grateful for Pegasus who helps us every show, Drifter Sound, and most of all our sponsors,” stated Rhodes. “I don’t think Rach and I ever thought this would become what it has and now it’s bigger than us. It’s about the town coming out for a free show and getting to see bands for free they would never be able to see for free. Rach and I feel like this is what summers in Lockhart are about. It’s almost as if you know summer is coming to an end on the 3rd Friday of August,” he continued.

Now Courthouse Nights fans must wait until next year to see what the 2026 lineup will bring to Lockhart. Rach and Rhodes are already planning what they are going to bring next year.