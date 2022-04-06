Post Register

Courthouse Nights return April 15￼

Courthouse Nights is a monthly music series from April-October on south side lawn of courthouse in Lockhart. The events take place on the third Friday of each month from April through October.

Rachel Lingvai and Will Rhodes of Rach and Rhodes production company present the concerts on the following dates: April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, and Oct. 21.

“We aim to bring people together through music, from free events for the whole family to specialty immersive music experiences, concerts, and benefits,” Lingvai said.

