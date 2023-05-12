Courthouse Nights to move indoors Share:







Rach & Rhodes Presents

For safety reasons, Courthouse Nights’ scheduled concert for tonight has been moved indoors to Commerce Hall. The free concert will be held at Commerce Hall, which is upstairs from Commerce Café.

“It’ll be just like the (courthouse) lawn, but inside,” said Rachel Lingvai of Rach & Rhodes Presents. “This is gonna be a super-duper dance party with one of the best bands out oof Austin in such an intimate space.”

The show is free, but outside food and drink is prohibited. There is limited space, so concert guests are asked to come early. Doors open at 7 p.m.

DJ Island Time will begin at 7 p.m. Hard Proof will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Courthouse Nights merchandise will be available to purchase.