Courthouse Nights to turn up the heat

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Every summer, Courthouse Nights transforms into the cultural pulse of the city, serving up a dynamic lineup that reflects the diverse rhythm of our community. But if there’s one part of the series that really gets the party started, it’s the annual month of Latin music, and this Friday night, things are about to go next level.

Headlining the evening is Los Juanos, a genre-defying band straight out of San Antonio that’s shaking up everything you thought you knew about Latin music. With a fearless fusion of Indie, Alternative, and Regional Mexicano, the six-piece group is charting their own path—and it’s catching fire across the country.

Made up of Baldemar Esquivel III, Miguel Jaime “Werito” Guzman, Eddie Longoria, Richard “Nebyula Dreamz / R!ch Boy” Ramírez, Frank Tovar, and Gilbert Salazar, Los Juanos blend the soulful heart of Conjunto, Corrido, and Cumbia Norteña with dreamy waves of Psychedelic Rock, Bedroom Pop, and even a touch of Punk. It’s the kind of music that doesn’t belong to one place or another, algo ni de aquí, ni de allá, but instead lives in the space in between.

“This group is blowin’ up,” says Will Rhodes, creative director of Courthouse Nights. “They’re fresh off an East Coast tour with multiple sold-out shows in NYC. Their sound is cool, different, and totally electric—it connects with people on a whole other level.”

That fusion of tradition and innovation is exactly why they’re the perfect fit for Courthouse Nights’ biggest party of the summer.

“Every season, we work hard to represent our full community with a wide range of genres,” says Rachel Lingvai, executive director of the series. “And every season, it’s our Latin music nights that draw the biggest crowds. It’s a celebration, not just of music, but of identity, heritage, and joy.”

The fun kicks off Friday, July 18th, with DJ Island Time (Rhodes) warming up the crowd at 7 p.m., followed by Los Juanos hitting the stage at 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs, your dancing shoes, and your friends, this is one show you don’t want to miss.

As Courthouse Nights continues to grow into one of the region’s most anticipated summer traditions, nights like these remind us of what it’s all about: community, culture, and music that makes you move.