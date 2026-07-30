Darby earns Fire/EMS Certification Share:







The Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating Firefighter/EMT Daellyn Darby following his graduation from emergency medical technician school and the completion of requirements to officially become a Firefighter/EMT. The achievement represents countless hours of studying, training and hands-on preparation, along with a strong commitment to serving others. Department officials praised Darby for demonstrating the dedication, character and work ethic expected of those who serve in the fire service.

With the certification, Darby joins the department’s team of trained first responders who provide emergency medical care and fire protection throughout Maxwell and surrounding areas of Caldwell County. As the community continues to grow, Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department officials said maintaining a well-trained group of volunteers remains essential to meeting the public’s emergency needs. Volunteers such as Darby play an important role in responding to medical emergencies, fires, vehicle crashes and other calls for assistance.

The department congratulated Darby on the accomplishment and welcomed him as its newest Firefighter/EMT. “We are incredibly proud of you and look forward to watching you continue to grow, serve and make a difference throughout Caldwell County,” the department stated.

“The future is bright, and we’re honored to have you wearing the Maxwell badge.” Darby’s graduation marks an important milestone in his fire service career and strengthens the department’s ability to provide emergency services to the community.