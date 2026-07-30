Cookie’s Pet Salon: A place where pets look and feel their best Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

For Ashley Petit, caring for animals has never been just a job. It has been the common thread connecting a career that has included pet grooming, zookeeping, guide dog training, wildlife enforcement and animal shelter work. That experience, combined with a lifelong love of animals, inspired Petit to open Cookie’s Pet Salon, located at 2000 W. San Antonio St., Unit 4, in Lockhart—a welcoming neighborhood business where pets are treated like members of the family. “Dogs aren’t just pets, they’re family,” Petit said. “We wanted to create a grooming salon that felt welcoming, clean and personal. Every pet is loved on just like they’re one of our own.”

Petit said her goal has never been to operate the largest grooming salon. Instead, she wants Cookie’s Pet Salon to be the place local families trust with the care of their animals. That personal approach can be seen throughout every visit. Cookie’s Pet Salon provides full-service dog grooming for animals of all breeds and sizes, including baths, haircuts, walk-in nail trims, ear cleaning, deshedding treatments, specialty shampoos and a variety of spa add-ons.

The salon also offers cat nail trims, which are scheduled during quieter times to help reduce the stress cats may experience around dogs. For pet owners who prefer to handle bath time themselves, but would rather avoid the wet floors, clogged drains and cleanup at home, Cookie’s Pet Salon also has a self-service dog-washing area.

The self-wash option gives owners access to a convenient space designed specifically for bathing their pets while leaving the mess behind at the salon. Petit and her team also enjoy adding small, creative touches that turn an ordinary grooming appointment into a special occasion. Customers can select from pet colognes and a collection of colorful bandannas. Seasonal photo opportunities give owners a chance to capture their freshly groomed pets, while the salon’s Sundae Bar adds another element of fun to the experience. “Our focus is making sure every pet is happy, comfortable and looking the best that we can,” Petit said.

That commitment has helped Cookie’s Pet Salon build relationships that go far beyond a single grooming appointment. Petit said one of the most rewarding parts of owning the business is becoming part of the lives of local pets and their families. The salon’s staff has watched puppies grow into adult dogs, celebrated pet birthdays, welcomed new animals into families and provided gentle care for senior pets. “One of the things we love most about Lockhart is how people genuinely support small businesses,” Petit said. “We get to watch puppies grow up, celebrate birthdays, meet new family members and care for senior pets.”

Cookie’s Pet Salon has also worked to give back to the community that has supported the business. The salon has hosted low-cost vaccination clinics, assisted local animal rescue efforts and participated in community events. Petit hopes to continue finding opportunities to support animals and pet owners throughout the Lockhart area.

As the salon looks toward the future, Petit said she wants the business to continue growing alongside the community without losing the personal connection that makes a locally owned shop special. “Our biggest goal is to continue growing with the community while keeping the small-town, small-business heart,” she said. “We want every customer to walk through our doors feeling like they have a friend who shares their love and concern for their pet.”

Whether a dog needs a complete haircut, a quick nail trim, a deshedding treatment or simply a bath without the mess at home, Cookie’s Pet Salon offers local pet owners a place where comfort and compassionate care come first. For Petit, the continued support of Lockhart residents makes it possible to spend each day doing the work she loves. “Thank you, Lockhart, for believing in a small local business,” Petit said. “Your support allows us to do what we love every single day, and we can’t wait to keep serving this community.”