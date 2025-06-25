Davenport Farms Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

What started as a quiet plot of farmland on Old McMahan Road has blossomed into one of Caldwell County’s most beloved family destinations.

Just outside Lockhart’s city limits, Davenport Farms has transformed from a traditional vegetable farm into a lively community gathering place, offering everything from farm-fresh produce to fun-filled petting zoos and birthday party venues.

Founded in 2006, Davenport Farms continues to grow, not only in crops, but also in heart. Today, it welcomes families from across Central Texas for some fun and, wholesome experiences designed for all ages.

“It’s more than a farm,” said Lockhart resident Janet Kenzie. “It’s a place where families can make memories.”

Conveniently located at 3764 Old McMahan Rd, Lockhart, Davenport Farms remains deeply rooted in its agricultural mission. The farm offers seasonal vegetables, nursery plants, and homemade bakery treats, but it’s the added attractions that truly make it shine.

Children and adults alike are drawn to the farm’s permanent petting zoo, where friendly goats, chickens, rabbits, and other animals offer plenty of smiles and photo ops. The newly opened putt-putt golf course adds another layer of fun, giving families a place to unwind and play together.

Davenport’s venue is also popular for birthday parties, church gatherings, and school field trips, with staff noting that weekends are now regularly booked.

Davenport Farms is more than just a stop for produce; it’s an active part of Lockhart’s cultural life. During last year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration, the farm’s traveling petting zoo drew crowds to the downtown square. It was also a highlight at the Lockhart Farmers Market, where local children got to meet and learn about farm animals up close.

“They bring the animals, and people bring smiles,” said Brian Ortiz of Maxwell. “It’s something special that connects people to the land and to each other.”

With summer in full swing, Davenport Farms is preparing a variety of weekend activities. This fall, they’ll launch their very first Harvest Festival, complete with hayrides, pumpkin picking, and live music, perfect for creating new family traditions.

Whether you’re stopping by for farm-fresh tomatoes or hosting a birthday celebration beside a mini horse, Davenport Farms proves that agriculture and community go hand in hand right here in Lockhart.

For more information, event bookings, or to plan your visit, call (512) 398-2700 or (512) 213-5388.

You can also follow Davenport Farms on Facebook for updates on events and seasonal offerings.