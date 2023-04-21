Death caused by fleeing suspect in Lockhart Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department

On Thursday, April 20, at about 10:23 a.m., a Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and driving reckless on FM 1185 in Lockhart. The suspect vehicle evaded law enforcement and fled onto Barth Road at a high rate of speed.

The suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle on Barth Road near Reata Ranch Road.

The suspect was transported to the hospital by helicopter and the sole occupant of the other vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation and criminal charges are pending.