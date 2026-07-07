Deborah J. Kelley Share:







Deborah J. Kelley of Lockhart, TX passed away on July 2nd, 2026, at the age of 71. She was born in Austin, TX to Bill Moore and Margaret Maurine Moore.

Deborah was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Margaret Moore, sisters Susan Moore and Donna Buchanan. She is survived by her husband Jerry of 47 years, two children Jeremy (Sandra) and Danielle; 8 grandchildren Allana, Alexia, Toby, Elissa, Tyler, Ileana, Jaiyla and Charlie; brother Patrick Moore and sister Margaret Bertleson (David). Brother-in-law Barry (Lynn); along with many nieces and nephews.

Deborah was an employee for the state of Texas for almost 20 years; she was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and husband during her retirement years. She also enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas, as well as visiting Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Ohio and Colorado, as well as numerous trips to South Padre Island.

Honorary Pallbearers are her nephews Scott, Jeffrey and Zac Buchanan, Joshua, Jonathan and Jacob Moore and grandchildren.

Arrangements for Deborah are provided by McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX with the Visitation and Rosary on Friday, July 10th, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Saturday, July 11th, at 10:00 a.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home.