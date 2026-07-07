Kerry Anne Davis Kelley Share:







Kerry Kelley succumbed to cancer at the age of 76 on June 21, 2026, after a five-month long battle. Born December 1, 1949 in Corpus Christi, she was the youngest child and only daughter of Early Clifford (Red) Davis and Katheryne McMillan Davis.

She grew up in Corpus Christi, graduating from Carroll High School in 1968. She lived in California for a time before returning to Texas and ending up in Houston. Throughout her work history, she was employed in a range of clerical positions, from the medical field (Baylor Cell Biology) to banking (San Antonio Savings Association, or SASA). She utilized her experience managing the office of a group of psychologists to manage her husband’s practice until he retired in 2022. Along the way, she achieved a life-long goal of being able to have her own antiques and collectibles business, allowing her to indulge her passion for antiques. In her seventies, she revisited her love for creativity by getting into pour art, bringing pleasure to untold hours and several incarnations of a “studio.”

Kerry met her husband, David B. (Brad) Kelley in 1978, and they married August 28, 1982, in Houston. They lived variously in San Antonio, Gonzales (where they both worked for the Texas Elks Children’s Foundation), and Austin before settling in Lockhart in 2000.

Kerry was known for being open and direct. You might not like hearing what she had to say, although you know you were getting her honest opinion. She had a great laugh, and it was impossible not to laugh along with her when you heard her gut-level guffaw. She and her husband never had children, but they opened their hearts and homes to a succession of cats, beginning in 1990. Three of her current “fur” children survive her and miss her badly.

A friend who was also a neighbor at the time shared a story about a late night that got too loud. He answered the hammering at the door to find Kerry, wearing pajamas and glaring at him. He apologized profusely for waking her, whereupon she replied, “Why was I not invited?” This captures perfectly her verve and wit.

She is predeceased by her parents and one brother, Early Clifford Davis, Jr. (Stuffy). She is survived by her husband, Brad of Lockhart, and one brother, William Powhatan Davis (Butch), of Corpus Christi, and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be determined. For anyone who cares to, please make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society. The family of Kerry wishes to extend sincere thanks to the nurses and doctors of Christus Westover Hills in San Antonio. Their care and compassion were exemplary. Arrangements have been handled by McCurdy Funeral Home.