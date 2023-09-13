Diez y Seis 2-day event begins Friday Share:







LPR staff

Diez y Seis, which enjoyed one of its biggest and best events to date last year, hopes to enjoy similar success this year.

The two-day event begins Friday on the Lockhart square with live music entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight, continuing Saturday from noon through midnight.

Jonathan Gonzales, Chairman of the Caldwell County Greater Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said there will also be between 40 and 45 vendors at the event.

The musical lineup is as follows:

Sept. 15

6-7 p.m. – DJ Hot Tejano

7-8:30 p.m. – Grupo Atrapato

9-10 p.m. – Diamondback

10:30-midnight – David Lee Garza y Los Musicales

Sept. 16

12-1 p.m. – DJ Hot Tejano

1-2 p.m. – Mariachi Sangre De Mi Tierra

2:30-3:30 p.m. – David Marez

4:30-6 p.m. – La Nuevea Maravilla

6:30-8 p.m. – Broken Arrow

8:30-10 p.m. – M-Dos

10:30-midnight – J.R. Gomez y Los Conjunto Bandits

Diez y Seis celebrates Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic culture.