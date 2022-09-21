Diez y Seis welcomes Mexico General Consul to Lockhart￼ Share:







From LPR staff

The Diez y Seis celebration in Lockhart last Friday and Saturday welcomed a plethora of guests, including Consul General of Mexico, Pablo Marentes. Lockhart Mayor Lew White read a proclamation of the event to onlookers, followed by Marentes’ traditional reading of El Grito.

Diez y Seis is a celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day from Spain after the Sept. 16, 1810, uprising that launched an 11-year war.

El Grito was the battle cry of Mexico, a call to arms that launched the uprising.

The celebration brought hundreds to downtown Lockhart, complete with vendors and live musical acts.

Among those attending this year’s Diez y Seis celebration were Marentes and his wife, Senora Patricia Lerdo de Tejada, Mayor White, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada, Lockhart Mayor Pro-Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez, Caldwell County Court at Law Judge Barbara Molina, Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jonathan Gonzales, and many more representing Lockhart and Caldwell County. Also on hand was J.R. Gonzales, the former Chairman, President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Executive Vice Chairman of the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce, and Owner and Founder of JRG Communications.

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce held a dinner reception in honor of Marentes at the Clark Library in his honor as well as invited guests Veronica Marquez, Hilton Soarez, and Victor Sanchez.

Among the entertainment for the two-day event were headliners Rick Trevino and Ruben Ramos, The Latin Breed, M-DOS, Broken Arrow, Quamazon, the Mariachi Band Sangre De Mi Tierra, and deejays JG Sounds and DJ Gabereal. The Tiarras played Friday night. That concert was a collaboration between Rach & Rhodes Presents of Courthouse Nights and the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.