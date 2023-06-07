Dive team locates drowning victim in San Marcos River Share:







Caldwell County

On June 3, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 4:50 p.m. of a possible drowning in the San Marcos River near Martindale.

Deputies, along with members from Martindale Fire and Rescue, Mid-County Fire, Caldwell County Precinct 3 Deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office, and the New Braunfels Drive Team, conducted a search of the area where the male subject was last seen. The search continued until nightfall Saturday and resumed on Sunday morning, June 4.

At approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday, the dive team located the male subject in the search area and recovered his body. This is believed to have been an accident at the present time as the investigation continues.