LISD to celebrate century in building

Featured, Local News, Roar Report - LISD News
Lockhart ISD will hold a Centennial Celebration of the M.L. Cisneros Education Support Center (419 Bois D’Arc Street) on Friday, June 9 from 5-7 p.m.

There will be historic photos, memorabilia, and stories.

There will be a historical timeline of the building, lots of photos and LISD memorabilia, and snacks. This is a come-and-go event, so arrive and leave as you please. Help LISD celebrate its 100-year anniversary.

The building was built in 1923 as the high school and has been serving the school district in various capacities since then.

