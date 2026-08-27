Dolly Parton, country music legend dies at 80 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Dolly Parton, the country music singer, songwriter, actress and philanthropist whose unmistakable voice, sharp wit and larger-than-life personality made her one of the most beloved entertainers in American history, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. She was 80. Parton’s death was announced by her family, with her nephew Bryan Seaver sharing the news through her social media accounts. Representatives said Parton died peacefully in Nashville. As of Tuesday afternoon, an official cause of death had not been released. Parton had dealt with health problems in recent months, including dizziness and dehydration, and had spoken publicly about undergoing treatment, but neither her family nor representatives had attributed those issues to her death.

Born Jan. 19, 1946, in the mountains of East Tennessee, Parton rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognizable figures in entertainment. Her career stretched more than six decades and produced some of country music’s most enduring songs, including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.” Parton sold more than 100 million records worldwide and earned 11 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and, despite initially expressing hesitation about the honor because of her country roots, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She wrote an estimated 3,000 songs during her lifetime, with hundreds recorded by Parton and other performers.

Her songwriting often reflected the poverty, faith, family ties and determination of her Tennessee childhood. “I Will Always Love You,” originally released by Parton in 1974, found an entirely new generation of listeners when Whitney Houston recorded the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard. Parton’s reach extended far beyond country music. She became a successful actress with memorable roles in films including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias. She also became a businesswoman whose name became closely associated with Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park that helped turn her hometown region into an international tourism destination.

Yet for many families, Parton’s greatest legacy may have little to do with a stage or a recording studio. Through the Dollywood Foundation, she created the Imagination Library in 1995, a literacy program that has provided hundreds of millions of free books to young children. Parton continued working well into her 80th year. Just days before her death, she discussed ongoing projects and said she still had ambitions she hoped to accomplish. Her official website announced earlier this month that she had received 82 new international sales certifications across 14 countries, another indication that music recorded across generations remained very much alive.

Parton leaves behind a catalog of songs that crossed genres and generations, but also something harder to measure, an ability to make superstardom feel personal. Behind the rhinestones, big hair and Tennessee accent was a songwriter who never seemed to forget where she came from.