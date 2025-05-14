Doris Marshall Share:







Doris Marshall, a centenarian whose life was marked by resilience, service, and quiet strength, passed away on May 9, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. Born in 1924 in Lockhart, Texas, Doris celebrated her 100th birthday last year, a milestone that reflected a century of dedication to family, community, and hard work.

Growing up in Lockhart, Doris embraced the outdoors from an early age. She often recalled how she “never liked staying inside and playing with dolls,” preferring instead to run and play outside. This spirited energy carried into her school years where she played several sports, including a tennis passion she later shared with her son. She would often say with a smile, “That ball doesn’t always go where you want it to,” a phrase that captured both the unpredictability of the game and her enduring optimism.

Doris spent much of her life working on the family property raising cattle. Even after the passing of her husband, Herbert Marshall, she continued to manage the operation with diligence and care. Her meticulous record-keeping and steadfast commitment ensured that the land remained productive for decades under her watch.

In addition to her work on the ranch, Doris built a long career in civil service and later served within the local school district in Austin. Upon retirement, she returned to Lockhart where she began yet another chapter—one defined by volunteerism and community involvement. Whether preparing the sanctuary for Sunday services or delivering meals through Meals on Wheels well into her 90s, Doris found joy in helping others. Even after moving into assisted living, she continued to contribute by setting place-settings each day for fellow residents—an act that reflected her lifelong habit of caring for those around her.

Doris was known not only for her industrious spirit but also for her warmth and generosity. She never failed to ask how others were doing—even in her final days—and always wished them well. Her kitchen was another place where love was shared freely; she delighted in baking German chocolate cake, peach pie, cobblers, and molasses cookies—treats that brought comfort and joy to many.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bruno and Otelia Schneider; brother Arthur Schneider; and husband Herbert Marshall.

Doris is survived by her son James Marshall and his wife Dona of Richardson, Texas; as well as nieces and nephews residing in Austin, Dallas, Sanger (Texas), and Mobile (Alabama).

May Doris Marshall’s memory bring comfort to those who knew her and serve as a lasting reminder of a life lived with purpose, kindness, and unwavering hope.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Tuesday May 20, 2025, from 5-7 PM. Funeral Service to follow next day Wednesday May 21, 2025, 10 AM at First Methodist Church, Lockhart, TX. Burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.