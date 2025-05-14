Navarro Elementary Receives Grant Share:







Navarro Elementary Receives Prestigious Laura Bush Foundation Grant to Support Library Growth and Student Literacy

LOCKHART, TX- Lockhart ISD proudly announces that Navarro Elementary has been selected as one of only 220 schools across 38 states to receive a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. The grant, part of more than $1 million awarded nationally this year, will support school libraries in updating and diversifying their book collections to serve today’s learners.

Navarro Elementary’s librarian, Patricia Lewandowski, applied for the competitive grant to enhance the school’s library offerings and inspire a more profound love of reading among students. “This grant allows us to bring new, engaging books into our library that reflect our students’ diverse interests and backgrounds,” said Lewandowski. “We want our library to be a place where every child feels celebrated and excited to explore the world through reading.”

The grant aligns with the district’s broader commitment to student literacy and equitable access to educational resources. Superintendent Mark Estrada shared, “We are incredibly proud of Ms. Lewandowski and the Navarro team for securing this remarkable opportunity. Reading is foundational to unlocking student potential. Investments like this help us continue building libraries that are vibrant, inclusive, and filled with possibilities.”

Former First Lady Laura Bush, who announced the grant recipients last week through the Bush Center, emphasized the importance of strong libraries, stating, “Books have the power to spark curiosity and inspire lifelong learning. We are thrilled to provide these grants so librarians can refresh their shelves—opening the door for students to discover new interests and endless adventures.”

The announcement coincides with the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, where Mrs. Bush also shared her 2025 summer reading list, featuring 16 recommended titles for children and middle school students. As part of the celebration, every grant-winning elementary school—including Navarro Elementary—will receive a donated copy of First Ladies Make History, authored by Anita McBride and Giovanna McBride.

Since its inception in 2002, the Laura Bush Foundation has awarded over $23 million to more than 4,000 schools across the country, prioritizing campuses with the greatest need.

To learn more about the Laura Bush Foundation and its ongoing support for school libraries, visit www.bushcenter.org/laurabushfoundation.