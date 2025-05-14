Maureen Rostig Share:







Maureen Rostig was born in London, England, on July 16 1940. She later emigrated to Australia, Arizona, and Minnesota, before eventually settling in Texas. As an long time adherent of ECKANKAR – The Path of Spiritual Freedom, she translated, June 16, 2020, in Caldwell County, near Lockhart, Texas, due to a car accident. She was a fine artist having painted the court house. She was liked, loved, by all who knew her and her kind heart. She served others with dedication, compassion, a smile and sweetness.