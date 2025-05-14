Henry Gomez, Jr. Share:







Henry Gomez, Jr.

April 4, 1940 —May 6, 2025

Henry L Gomez, Jr. peacefully passed away on May 6, 2025 surrounded by his family. Born in Lockhart, Texas to Henry Gomez Sr. and Ella. Henry was a spirited and determined individual who carved his own path in life.

He is survived by his daughters: Mary Lou O’Ferral and husband Jerry of Lockhart; Marie Lou Harlow and husband Nick of Omaha, NE; Margie Lou Dodson and husband Edward of Dallas; and son Henry Gomez III and wife Frances of Lockhart; granddaughters: Dylan M Harlow of Nashville, TN and Sydney N Harlow of Dallas; grandsons: Henry Gomez IV of Fort Worth and Gavin R Gomez of Lockhart; siblings: Isadora Mendez; Fidelia Barron; Angel Gomez, Samuel Gomez; and Paul Gomez all of Lockhart. Henry is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Oralia; his brother and best friend Rudy Gomez; and his parents.

Henry’s family would like to thank his caring and devoted caregivers: Ellie Perez; Gloria Green, Rita Valdez; Rosa Briones; Nancy Garcia; and Christopher’s House in Austin, Texas.

Henry’s wishes were to be cremated. The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Henry will be deeply missed by all who knew him. 1207 will never be the same.