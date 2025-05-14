Marcos Villalobos:La Voz de Lockhart Share:









February 4, 1944-May 12, 2025

Marcos Villalobos, affectionately known as “La Voz de Lockhart,” passed away on May 12, 2025 at the age of 81. A fierce community organizer, cultural advocate, radio host, and proud family man, Marcos leaves behind a legacy woven into the fabric of Lockhart’s history and the hearts of all who knew him.

Born on February 4, 1944 to Refugio and Felipa Villalobos, on Hardiman St. in Lockhart, TX, in the heart of Barrio Cockleburr, Marcos was one of 11 children. His upbringing in the barrio shaped his lifelong commitment to his community, instilling in him a sense of solidarity and determination that he carried with him throughout his life.

Marcos rose to prominence during the Chicano Movement of the 1970s, leading a pivotal grassroots campaign that resulted in the ousting of a controversial superintendent from Crystal City, TX. His efforts contributed to the community’s fight for justice and equality, highlighting his commitment to standing up for what was right. His work in organizing the community and pushing for change is remembered as a pivotal moment in the movement, as people from the barrio rallied together to take action.

Though some labeled him a “disruptive element in the community,” Marcos wore that title with pride: “It’s because I challenged the system. It’s a title I hold dearly.”

He carried that same determination into his work as a founding member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Lockhart, where he championed economic opportunity and empowerment for local Latino businesses.

Every Sunday afternoon, his familiar voice rang out on KCLT radio as the host of “Viviendo en Tejas,” where he informed, entertained, and uplifted his community. As La Voz de Lockhart, Marcos became more than a broadcaster—he was a bridge between generations, a preserver of culture, and a storyteller who made his people feel seen and heard.

Marcos is now reunited with the love of his life, Janie Perez Villalobos, his partner in life, movement, and rhythm. May they once again twirl across the heavenly dance floor, surrounded by the music and love that defined their years together.

He is survived by his loving children, Jenifer Villalobos Gonzales (husband Raymond), their children Julian and Ivie Gonzales, Jason Villalobos, his children, Khari and Kamiri Villalobos, and his sons Matthew and Sean Villalobos, John “Timo” Villalobos (fiance Laurie Murph) and his children Anastasia Espinosa and Austin Villalobos, Mark Anthony Villalobos (wife Sonja) and their daughters Cielo and Serenity Villalobos. Marcos is also survived by his siblings: Roy Villalobos, Elias Villalobos, Leonor “Penny” Garcia (Villalobos) and Louisa Silvas.

He leaves behind a proud and loving family, and a community forever shaped by his strength, heart, and voice.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. All are welcome to gather in remembrance, solidarity, and gratitude for the legacy of a man who gave his everything to his community. In Lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Caldwell Hays Examiner in remembrance of Marcos Villalobos.