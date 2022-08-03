Dr. Eugene Clark Library Notes￼ Share:







By Mary Eisenberg

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library’s 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Challenge Program sponsored by library, the City of Lockhart and the Friends of the Library ended July 22 with a pool party at the city park.

This year, 311 readers participated in the Summer Reading activities, and the Beanstalk program was again used to keep track of books and minutes, log activities and write reviews. Early readers (0-4) read a total of 3,587 books while children, preteens, teens, and adults logged in a total of 179,361 minutes of reading.

Library Director Bertha Martinez and youth services coordinator Christine Moreno had a plethora of fun activities planned for the participants. Library events included the Austin Reptile Show, a visit to the stars with the mobile Austin Planetarium, a very wet water day, the Shooting Stars Puppeteers, a movie on the library lawn, ice cream floats, and more.

To celebrate the Dr. Eugene Clark library’s 122nd birthday on July 6, children and parents sang Happy Birthday to the library and then were then treated to cake and ice cream along with caricatures by Chuck Bryant, balloon creations by Jack Byrd, and a story read by a San Marcos Mermaid.

The top three readers in each category were awarded certificates and prizes. First place winners in each category were as follows: Early Readers- Willa Moore, Children’s Readers (5-12) — Sofia Rodriguez, Teens (ages 13-17) — Adriana Rodriguez, and Adults — Crystal Glaze. The annual raffle drawing took place online and prizes such gift cards, book sets, tablets sports equipment and bicycles donated by local businesses were given to lucky summer reading participants.

Children’s coordinator Christine Moreno plans to restart preschool story hour on Sept. 7. Homework Help another after school activities will return then also.

On July 6, Sondra Landry from the local UPS Store donated over a $1,000 worth of Scholastic books to the library in a presentation in the Clark Building. Library Director Bertha Martinez thanked Ms. Landry for adding to both the children’s and the teen collections.

The Evening with the Authors board is busy planning for another literary night benefitting the library on Saturday, Oct. 1. For the first time the annual event will take place in the historic 122-year-old library itself. As in years past guests will be able to visit with authors and purchase their books while enjoying libations and delicious appetizers. This year’s featured authors are Sarah Bird, Samantha Clark, Mike Cox, S. Kirk Walsh, Deirdre Williams, and Stephen Yanoff. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online or through a member in mid to late August. More information can be found on the Evening with the Authors’ web page in mid-August.

The Lockhart Crafters Club meets on Thursdays at 5.p.m. Both beginners and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome.

Come and enjoy the fun at the Adult Crafts Night on the last Thursday on the month at 6pm. Materials are provided by the library.

The popular Evenings with Songwriters has returned to the library on the last Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the historic Clark Building. Talia Bryce will be the featured performer on Aug. 23.

The library will host the fourth Plum Creek Symposium on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-noon. Author and historian Ken Kesselus will talk about Colonel Edward Burleson. In lecture, song and verse, Donly Brice and Fletcher Clark tell the story of the Battle of Plum Creek that occurred near Lockhart on Aug. 12, 1840. A donation of $15 is suggested.

While the library is open for visits, patrons can still use the curbside service by calling or reserving materials online. A few of the new adult books located on the second floor are Moon Shot- Daniel Bergman , Either/Or -Elif Batman, Brotherhood- Mike Chen, His Name is George Floyd- Robert Samuels, Happy -Go-Lucky- David Sedaris, Brotherhood- Mike Chen, Finding Me-Viola Davis,This Time Tomorrow -Emma Staub and City on Fire- Don Winslow. E-books, audio books and magazines are also available through the library’s online programs. The library also has a wide selection of DVD’s and music CD’s to check out. Mobile wi-fi hotspots can be checked out for those who need internet access at home.

More Books for Babies bags should be available by the end of August. Each bag contains baby’s first board book, reading tips, and a card encouraging parents to sign up for baby’s first library card. This service is provided by the Friends of the Library.

The Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library is a non-profit community organization whose purpose is to promote and assist the library. New members are always welcome. The next meeting is August 18 at 6pm.

For more information about library activities or services, please call the library at 398-3223, visit library’s website-http://www.clark-library-lockhart.org or visit the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main Street.