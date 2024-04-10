Eclipse watch party held at State Park Share:







By Anthony Collins

A rare celestial event unfolded Monday as the moon gracefully moved in front of the sun, aligning perfectly with the Earth’s perspective. This alignment, although predicted with precision, still held an air of mystery and wonder.

Despite the presence of thick cloud cover, the moon’s progress across the sun’s surface still managed to create a captivating spectacle across Lockhart.

The Lockhart State Park attracted a crowd of approximately 80 individuals who eagerly gathered to witness the eclipse. To enhance the experience, the park provided two telescopes that were specially outfitted for this celestial event. Additionally, eclipse glasses were available to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the spectators.

According to Lauren Hartwick, the interpreter at Lockhart State Park, the air temperature was recorded at 85 degrees at the beginning of the eclipse. As the eclipse continued, the temperature gradually decreased and reached a low of 79 degrees at the peak of the eclipse around 1:36 p.m. This observation highlights the eclipse’s impact on the surrounding environment, with the gradual drop in temperature being a notable phenomenon during this celestial event.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions for observing the eclipse, the event provided a unique and unforgettable experience for everyone who gathered at Lockhart State Park.