Edna Lou Jones Cunningham Share:







Edna Lou Jones Cunningham, 95, of Montgomery TX passed away March 2, 2026, at Live Oak Senior Care. Edna was born April 2, 1930, in Richards, TX, the only child of Thomas R. Jones and Essie Donaho Jones. After living in multiple states, while her father pursued numerous jobs, they returned to North Zulch, TX where she graduated high school. After graduation, Edna attended Business School and held several jobs before working at Cargill Printing Company in Houston. After working there for several years, she became a stay-at-home mom for her two children. Later in life, she began working at Sears Roebuck in Downtown Houston, where she retired after many years. After retirement, Edna and her husband, Melvin, moved to Red Rock where they farmed and helped care for her parents, Thomas and Essie. Edna enjoyed the farm life raising cattle, chickens, turkeys, guineas, geese, a couple of pheasants and numerous cats and dogs. Edna also discovered her joy for painting on canvas, where she won ribbons for several of her paintings. She and her husband Mel, loved to travel in their RV. They were members of several camping clubs, where they enjoyed potlucks and playing lots of different games, of which she did not like losing. Edna had a passion for genealogy and rarely met a stranger. She took pride in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. Edna was a member of Montgomery United Methodist Church in Montgomery, TX. She was a longtime member of Eastern Star for over 50 years with membership in Houston at Memorial Chapter and later at Lockhart Chapter in Lockhart TX.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Cunningham, whom she married in 1975; her son, James (Jimmy) Worsham, and stepson Roy Cunningham.

Grandma Edna is survived by her daughter, Karen (Kay) Robbins, stepchildren Terry Cunningham (Teresa), and Jan Crowder. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral arrangements are provided by McCurdy Funeral Home of Lockhart TX. Graveside services will be conducted at the Bateman Cemetery, 2 PM Thursday, March 12, 2026, with Pastor Steven Exelbert officiating. Eastern Star funeral ceremony will be conducted by Lockhart Chapter #210 Order of Eastern Star.

A special thank you to all the staff at Live Oak Senior Care in Montgomery where she resided for almost 8 years. She felt so welcome and loved by everyone. Also thank you to the staff at Devotion Hospice in Conroe for your outstanding care and comfort.