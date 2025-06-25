Education Foundation recognized Share:







By LISD Staff

On Monday, the Board was proud to honor a group of individuals who lead with a true LockHeart for people.

The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD Board Members are shining examples of what it means to serve with heart, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to public education.

Over the years, the Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund innovative teaching grants, student enrichment opportunities, and classroom resources across the district. Their impact is felt in every corner of our campuses.

THANK YOU to the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD Board Members for everything that you do for our Lockhart Lions.

Members include:

Tim Clark

Yvonne Baltierra

Whitney Abel

Susan Masur

Rob Ortiz

Rene Rayos

Rebecca Pulliam

Nicole Burnett

Nick Metzler

Mike Lane

Nita McBride

Jeffry Michelson

James Lovett

Fred Weber

Chris Schneider

Chase Lore

Carl Ohlendorf

Amelia Smith

Allison Smith

Alfonso Sifuentes

Abel DeLaCruz

Cheryl Thompson