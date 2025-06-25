Education Foundation recognized
By LISD Staff
On Monday, the Board was proud to honor a group of individuals who lead with a true LockHeart for people.
The Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD Board Members are shining examples of what it means to serve with heart, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to public education.
Over the years, the Foundation has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund innovative teaching grants, student enrichment opportunities, and classroom resources across the district. Their impact is felt in every corner of our campuses.
THANK YOU to the Education Foundation for Lockhart ISD Board Members for everything that you do for our Lockhart Lions.
Members include:
Tim Clark
Yvonne Baltierra
Whitney Abel
Susan Masur
Rob Ortiz
Rene Rayos
Rebecca Pulliam
Nicole Burnett
Nick Metzler
Mike Lane
Nita McBride
Jeffry Michelson
James Lovett
Fred Weber
Chris Schneider
Chase Lore
Carl Ohlendorf
Amelia Smith
Allison Smith
Alfonso Sifuentes
Abel DeLaCruz
Cheryl Thompson