Election results are in and the voters turned out Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher



Angie Gonzales-Sanchez

Many races were closely watched this election season with the majority of City, County and State level seats being contested on the November 3, 2026 ballot. There were a few, however, that went unopposed, but those who had competition brought their A-games to the table with many interviews, a presence of social media and community gatherings explaining their views on various topics. Some saying they left nothing on the table.

Many candidates took to the streets by knocking on doors, placing yard signs and advertisements where they thought they could ultimately get their message across to the mass-majority of their constituents and early voting numbers displayed the interest amongst voters was real.

Caldwell County voters didn’t wait until Election Day to make their voices heard. More than 11,000 residents headed to the polls during early voting for the November 3, 2026, general election. That is triple the 3,556 that showed up on election day.

According to figures reported to the Texas Secretary of State through October 30, a total of 11,233 Caldwell County voters cast their ballots early, representing approximately 39.3 percent of the county’s 28,586 registered voters. Of those ballots, 10,880 were cast in person, while another 353 were reported as returned by mail. Early voting began October 19 and wrapped up October 30, giving residents nearly two weeks to get to the polls. With busy work schedules, family commitments, and everyday responsibilities, many voters took advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

The numbers show that a sizable portion of Caldwell County’s registered voters had already made their choices before the polls opened November 3. However, the early voting totals do not include ballots cast on Election Day, and the county’s final turnout figures will not be official until the election results have been canvassed

Locally, the Lockhart’s highest executive position of Mayor, saw Lew White not seeking re-election and brought current City Council Member Jeffry Michelson vying against former City Council Member Angie Gonzales-Sanchez. Both candidates shared their plans for the future and their qualifications to the voters, but in the end, Gonzales-Sanchez won out with 2,574 votes over Michelson’s 1,980 votes. Early voting results had Gonzales-Sanchez ahead with 56% of the vote.

Two City Council Districts had opposed races. The most votes for Councilmember District 3 went to Ron Faulstich over opponents, Jay De La Cruz, Joanne Irizarry and Jonathan Gonzales. Final votes were Faulstich with 598, Gonzales with 393, De La Cruz with 380 and Irizarry with 323. Voting totals will now call for a runoff between Faulstich and Gonzales at future date.

The other City Council seat brought longtime resident Mary Beth Nickel and Rebecca Menke battling it out for District 4 of Lockhart. This close race was split by only 6 votes in early voting but ultimately voters in the District elected Menke as their representative for the District with 549 votes over Nickel’s 531votes.

In the Lockhart ISD election three seats were up for election with 4 candidates vying for the seats. Incumbents, Tom Guyton, Michael Wright, Rebecca Pulliam and newcomer Stephanie Carter all sought the seat. In the end the incumbents kept their seats with Guyton, 4,571 votes, Pulliam, 4,253 votes and Wright, 4,219 votes and Carter getting 4,063 votes.

Moving to the Caldwell County battles, there were only two seats having two candidates. The highest watched race was that of County Judge bringing Republican Incumbent candidate Hoppy Haden going up against former Lockhart City Councilmember Democrat John “Big John” Castillo. The race finished with Castillo coming out ahead. Votes for Castillo totaled 59.84% over Haden’s 40.36%. These results come on the heels of a data center debate involving Haden. Citizens expressed their concerns over Haden’s data center involvement earlier in the year and their votes defined it.

The other closely watched race had incumbent Democrat Dyral Thomas battling it out with Rob Ortiz for the Precinct 4 Commissioners seat. The race ended with Thomas coming out on top with 67.34% of the votes over Ortiz’s 32.86% of the votes.

The other race, having two candidates, was Justice of the Peace for Precinct No. 3. Republican Alma Morales and Democrat Anita Deleon battled with Deleon ultimately winning the race with votes of 1,744 votes over Morales’s 1,158 total.

The following races were unopposed. Caldwell County had Criminal District Attorney, Democrat Fred Weber, County Court Judge, Republican Trey Hicks, District Clerk, Republican Juanita Allen, County Clerk, Democrat Teresa Rodriguez, County Treasurer, Republican Darla Law, County Commissioner, Republican Rusty Horne, Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 1, Republican Matt Kiely, Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 2, Shanna Conley and Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 4, Democrat Yvette Mireles all winning their seats during this election.

The City of Martindale held a special election for a Proposition that called for reauthorization of local sales and use tax at 0.25% for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The Proposition passed with 75.12% of the yes votes.

Utility Districts had tax increase propositions on the ballot this election. Chisholm Trail MUD No. 1 with the issuance of a $675,000 bond for roads and for refunding road bonds of the district and the levy of taxes, without limits as to rate or amount, sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds being voted for or against. The votes passed it 3-0.

Misty Lane MUD No. 1 had six propositions with A). Confirming Creation of Misty Lane Municipal Utility District No. 1 of Caldwell County. B). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; an operation and maintenance tax for the district not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property. C). This is a TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $161,000,000 bonds for water, wastewater, and drainage systems facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. D.) THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $60,500,000 bonds for roads, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. E). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $241,500,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater, and drainage system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 59, Article XVI of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds. F). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $90,750,000 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. The propositions were all voted with a 1-1 split

The District also had Permanent Directors Election with five seats open and Ryan Berning, Kasey Hall, Michael Patschke, Cameron Villamil, and Garrett Yarbrough winning their seats.

The Open R Fresh Water Supply District of Caldwell County also had six propositions up for vote. A). Confirming Creation of Open R Fresh Water Supply District of Caldwell County. B). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; an operation and maintenance tax for the district not to exceed one dollar and twenty cents ($1.20) per one hundred dollars ($100) valuation of taxable property. C). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $375,000,000 bonds for water, wastewater and drainage system facilities, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. D). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $215,000,000 bonds for roads, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. E). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $562,500,000 bonds for refunding water, wastewater, and drainage system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 59, Article XVI of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay principal of and interest on the bonds F). THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of $322,500,000 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) issued pursuant to Section 52, Article III of the Texas Constitution, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. Those propositions were voted for 2-0 across the board. The District also had five candidates up for grabs for permanent directors with Grant Williams, Tanner Gillette, Steven Duever, Amanda Haney and Wade Morgan winning their seats.

Austin Community College had three seats open for Places 1, 2 and 3. Place 1 had Dana Walker and Gloria Gonzalez-Dholakia with Walker winning. Place 2 had Gigi Edwards Bryant running unopposed. Place 3 had Trevor Hale and Nan McRaven seeing the seat with Hale winning.

Throughout the State the US Senate race had Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton faced Democratic Texas State Representative James Talarico and Ted Brown with Talarico winning the vote in Caldwell County at a 56.53% margin over Paxton’s 40.88%. At press time the totals were Talarico with 55.96% over Paxton’s 42.31%. Talarico was the projected winner of the race.

Texas Governor, the chief executive of Texas, had three candidates vying for the seat. Republican incumbent Gregg Abbott, Libertarian candidate Pat Dixon and Democrat Gina Hinojosa battled it out with Hinojosa winning the seat in Caldwell County. Totals for the highly watched election were 54.88% to Abbott’s 43.50%. Hinajosa was the projected winner with nearly 1,200,000 more votes than Abbott.

The Attorney General race had Democrat Nathan Johnson, Republican Mayes Middleton and Libertarian Tom Oxford vying for the four-year term with Johnson coming out on top with 54.19% of the votes followed by Middleton with 43.78%. A projected winner was not given as it was too close to call at press time.

The Lieutenant Governor is the second highest executive in the state with Libertarian Anthony Cristo, Democrat Vikki Goodwin, Green Party Kevin McCormick and Republican incumbent Dan Patrick running out the race with Goodwin winning with votes tallying 7,820 over Patrick’s 6,330. At press time it was still too early to call on a projected winner.

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 had candidates Republican Scott K. Field and Democrat Tom Baker seeking the seat with Baker coming out ahead with 54.72% of the votes.

Justice, 15th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 had April Farris vying against Marc M Meyer with Meyer winning.

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District had candidates Republican Cory Liu and Democrat Darlene Byrne vying for the office with Byrne coming out ahead.

District Judge, 207th Judicial District, had only Republican Tracie Wright Reneau looking for the nod.

US House District 27 brought Republican Michael Cloud and Democrat Tanya Lloyd vying for the seat. Lloyd come out ahead with 56.08% of the votes.

Comptroller of Public Accounts brings Republican Don Huffines, Democrat Sarah Eckhardt, Libertarian V. Alonzo Echavarria-Garza and Green Party Shehla Faizi with Eckhartdt winning with totals being 53.62% over Huffines 43.25% and the others rounding a total of a little over 3% of the votes.

The Commissioner of General Land Office brought Republican Dawn Buckingham, Democrat Benjamin Flores and Libertarian Neill Snider. The winner of the race was Flores with 54% of vote followed by Buckingham and Snider.

The Commissioner of Agriculture candidates were Republican Nate Sheets, Democrat Clayton Tucker and Libertarian Austin R. Kelly Tucker garnering the most votes of 7,847 over the Sheets total of 6,337 and Snider of 286.

The new Railroad Commissioner could be Jon Rosenthal after the battle between Republican Bo French, Democrat Rosenthal and Libertarian Arthur DiBianca. Votes tallied in Caldwell County totaled 7,870 for Rosenthal. But statewide it was to close to call at press time.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had Republican Jimmy Blacklock and Democrat Maggie Ellis vying against each other with Ellis coming out on top.

Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 2 had Republican James P. Sullivan and Democrat Chari Kelly battling it out with Kelly coming out on top with 54.63% of the votes.

Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 7 had Republican Kyle Hawkins and Democrat Kristen Hawkins vying against each other with Kristen Hawkins winning the seat with 55.06% of the votes.

Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 8 had Republican Brett Busby and Democrat Gisela D. Triana seeking the seat with Triana winning the seat.

Judge of Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3 found three candidates seeking the seat with Republican Thomas Smith, Democrat Okey Anyiam and Libertarian Mark Ash. The winner was Anyiam with votes totaling 52.20%.

Judge of Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4 found only candidates seeking the seat including Republican Kevin Patrick Yeary and Democrat Audra Rile . The winner was Riley.

Judge of Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9 had Republican John Messinger and Democrat Holly Taylor vying for the position with Taylor coming out ahead with votes totaling 54.77 %.

The seat of District 5 Member of State Board of Education had Republican Mica Arellano and Democrat Allison Bush battling with Bush garnering the most votes.

State Senator for District 21 had Republican Julie Dahlberg and Democrat Judith Zaffirini as the candidates seeking the seat with Zaffirini finally being named the seat holder with 56.42% of the vote.

State Representative for District 17 had Republic Stan Gerdes and Democrat Mary Elizabeth Klenz seeking the seat. In the end Klenz had 54.92% over Gerdes 45.08% of the votes.

Chief Justice for the 15th Court of Appeals District had two candidates, Republican Scott Brister and Democrat Jerry Zimmerer both seeking the seat with Zimmerer coming out on top with 54.71% of the votes.

The above numbers represent those reported by Caldwell County election officials. The State totals will be announced once final numbers are announced by the State officials. As of press time, there were only 72% of votes accounted for by the State. Some notes above were made of projected winners but some were also still too close to call. The Lockhart Post-Register will bring up-to-date number as they are totaled. Watch for results on www.post-register.com.