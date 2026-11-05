Craig Hunter Share:







It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Craig Douglas Hunter, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, who passed away surrounded by family, on October 22, 2026. Craig “Goose” was born on September 29,1949 to Earl and Marilyn Hunter in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He grew up in the Texas Panhandle, where he wandered through the hills of Phillips and conducted experiments in the basement of his home, fostering a love of nature and learning.

He played college football at Oklahoma Panhandle State University and was the co-captain of his team. It was there that he met the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Karen. The two were married May 8,1971 and had three children, Jill, Jenny, and Jake. Craig worked for many years as a science teacher and coach, where he was known for his explosive projects, re-purposed bathtub aquarium in his classroom, and hand-drawn cartoons that reflected his unique sense of humor. Weekends were spent camping with his family, Sunday drives listening to Wax Tracks, trekking through McBride Canyon, singing around the campfire, pickling okra at Goose Holler, and of course chasing that white ball.

After retiring from teaching, they moved Lockhart, to be closer to his children, he took a volunteer position at a newly established Lockhart Area Senior Citizen Activity Center. What began as a volunteer role, soon turned into a 10+ year commitment, during which he became a vital part of the Center’s success. He helped get the Center off to a strong start, doing everything from cooking and washing dishes to repairing windows and managing the accounting.

During his retirement, Craig spent most evenings entertaining his neighbors with captivating tunes from his saxophone. He will be remembered for his generous heart, endless creativity, love of nature and music, and service to others. We love you Goose! We are so happy that you’re in heaven now, playing the saxophone and having full-color-dreams.

Craig is survived by his wife, Karen Hunter; his children, Jill (Ross) Ciomperlik, Jenny (Casey Scott) Hunter, and Jake (Kristin) Hunter; his 7 grandchildren, Zach, Claire, Katie, Chloe, Sawyer, Oliver and Elliot; and his brothers, Kirk (Tina) Hunter and Monte (Kelly) Hunter. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn and Earl Hunter.

Services will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, in Lockhart, on November 14,2026 at 11:00 am. Craig loved color, so the family asks to please celebrate his legacy by wearing your favorite color. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Lockhart Area Senior Citizen Activity Center.

Services have been entrusted to Legends Funeral Home, Seguin, Texas.