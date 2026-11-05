Maria Natal Share:







Maria Natal, 64, of San Marcos, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. She was born on October 13, 1962, in Fentress, Texas, to Jose and Guadalupe (Martinez) Natal.

Maria enjoyed spending time with her mother and sisters, especially sharing moments filled with laughter, dancing, and listening to music. She especially loved listening to music by Ramón Ayala. Much of her time was spent with her family, who meant so much to her. When she was able, she also cherished visiting and spending time with her daughter and grandchildren in Jarrell, Texas. Those family moments were special to her and will be treasured by those who loved her.

Maria is survived by her daughter, Barbara Natal, and her husband, Horacio Escobar; her grandchildren, Ethan Escobar and Jayden Escobar; her sisters, Lucita Garcia, Lupe Natal, and Rosie Natal; her brother-in-law, Crispín Garcia; her nieces, Melinda Garcia and Leticia Garcia; and her nephews, Joe Garcia, Aaron Garcia, and Crispín Garcia Jr. Her memory will also be cherished by her extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas.

Arrangements are under the care of DeLeon Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Lockhart.