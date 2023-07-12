James “Jaime” Gonzales Share:







James “Jaime” Gonzales of Lockhart Texas, passed away peacefully at the age of 56, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 6th. Jaime was a cherished brother, uncle, son, and friend whose courageous spirit, kind heart, and love for life left an indelible mark on the hearts of all those fortunate enough to have known him. His contagious laughter and ever-present smile will forever be remembered by those who loved him.



Jaime was born into a large, loving family. He was predeceased by his devoted parents, John and Maria De Refugia Gonzales. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Olivia Ross, Paula Tran, George Gonzales, and his beloved nephew Hanh (Wonton) Tran. Jaime’s legacy will continue through his surviving siblings Alice Gamez, Rose Kuykendall, Laura Maldonado, and John Gonzales, and his eighteen nieces and nephews. Jaime’s relationship with his family was characterized by a unique bond of shared joy and affection. His love for family and friends was profoundly felt, and he found great joy in their company, always filling the room with his contagious laughter, uplifting spirit, and radiant smile.



Jaime held a special place in his heart for the artists Tupac and Metallica. Their music resonated deeply with him, providing joy and a rhythm to life that he cherished. He passionately shared this appreciation for rap music with his nephews, fostering cherished memories that will be treasured forever.



A fan of Family Feud, Jaime loved the friendly competition and the shared laughter the game brought, enhancing the joy and connection within his family.



Jaime’s love for the outdoors was undeniable and served as his place of peace and serenity. He would spend countless hours appreciating the beauty of the sky and nature’s grandeur.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the dedicated team at Chisolm Trail Nursing Center. Their unwavering support and the compassionate care they provided for Jaime were invaluable during this time. They went above and beyond, not just in caring for Jaime, but also in supporting the entire family. We will forever remember their kindness and professionalism.



Family, friends, and loved ones are invited to share stories and celebrate Jaime’s life on Thursday, July 13th, starting at 5:00 PM, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, at Deleon Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. The following day, Friday, July 14th at 10:00 AM, a service will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas, to honor and remember the remarkable man that was Jaime. Burial will follow at San Pablo Cemetery.



“To my brother. I will miss your calls, I will miss you dearly, and I will never forget you!” – Pecky



In his memory, we encourage you to listen to your favorite song, gaze at the sky, and most importantly, cherish the time spent with loved ones, just as Jaime would have done. His life was a testament to the power of love, family, and the simple pleasures in life. As we navigate through this period of grief, may we find comfort in his enduring love, shared memories, and the sound of his laughter.



Jaime may have left this world, but his spirit will continue to touch the lives of those he left behind. We are forever grateful for his presence in our lives, and his memory will live on in our hearts forever. His family takes solace in knowing that he passed away peacefully, a fighter until the end.



Services under the direction of Samuel J. DeLeon and Son, DeLeon Funeral Home.