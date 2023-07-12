Samuel H. Ortiz Share:







Samuel H. Ortiz, a resident of Lockhart, passed away surrounded by his family at home on July 8, 2023. He was 71 years old. Mr. Ortiz was born in Vernon, Texas to Elias S. Ortiz and Petra Hernandez Ortiz on October 22, 1951. At the age of 19 he enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1971 until 1974. He continued his military career with the Army National Guard until 1981. During this time, he married Rosie Martinez on January 3, 1976, when he was 24 years of age. Samuel provided for his family by being a hard worker as an employee for Coca-Cola Company of Austin for 36 years of dedication.

Samuel is preceded in death by his father Elias S. Ortiz Sr.; grandfather, Margarito Ortiz; grandmother, Elisa S. Ortiz and maternal grandfather, Pedro Hernandez and infant daughter, Petra Maria Ortiz. He has left a wonderful family who will carry on his memory for years to come. They include his wife of 47 years, Rosie M. Ortiz; sons: Lenny Martinez and his wife Letty, Samuel J. Ortiz and his wife Christina, Sergio Ortiz (Adrianne) and Isaias Ortiz, all of Lockhart; his grandchildren: Jean P. Martinez of San Antonio, Kimberly A. Martinez, Ally L. Martinez and Emma S. Ortiz all of Lockhart and Wanderlei A. Ortiz and Ariela A. Ortiz of New Braunfels; his siblings: Loida Ortiz, Elias Ortiz Jr. and his wife Janie, Robert Ortiz, Rosa Ortiz, Connie Ortiz, Dora Ortiz Lopez, Margarito Ortiz and his wife Sandra and Elisa Ortiz Olmos and her husband Henry. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends on Sunday July 16, 2023, from 6-8 PM. Visitation will continue from 11 AM until service time at 1PM on Monday, July 17, 2023, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Samuel will be laid to rest at a later date at the Cementerio Navarro Historico in Lockhart.