It is with deep sadness that we announce Evangelina (Minnie) Castillo, beloved mother to six children, 91, of Lockhart, TX, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 2, 2025. Born January 31, 1934, Evangelina was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Evangelina lived a long and full life, in which she touched many lives. From the cotton fields in lowa to studying nursing to being a school cafeteria worker for Lockhart Independent School District to seamstress to childcare provider, she always did everything with love and passion. Those who knew her knew her by her kindness, compassion, and her smile. Evangelina was a person who loved wholeheartedly, smiled with abandon, and showed us how to see the good in everyday life. Nothing brought her greater happiness than loving her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She leaves behind countless cherished memories filled with laughter and love. Her memory will be a blessing and may we carry forth her legacy of love and compassion in all that we do.

Evangelina is survived by her children, Otilia Zapata (Domingo) of Lockhart, Estella Gonzales (Richard) of Stephenville, Jose Castillo (Lisa) of Bloomington, Indiana, Margaret Tello of Lockhart, and Ruben Castillo of Lockhart, daughter-in-law Tami Castillo of Atascocita, Tx and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Domingo and Escolastica Fernandez, her husband, Constantino M Castillo, her son Constantino Castillo Jr and brothers, Manuel Fernandez, Domingo Fernandez, Guadalupe Fernandez, and Crescencio Fernandez.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at DeLeon Funeral home, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, December 8, 2025, at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, with Father Ramiro Tarazona officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Cemetery. The family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this time, especially to the staff at Parkview Nursing home. Their kindness was immeasurable and will never be forgotten, especially in her last days.