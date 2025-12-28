Patrick William Venglar Share:







Patrick William Venglar, known to many as Pat, was a caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He left this world peacefully on December 20, 2025, at the age of 83.

Patrick was born the only child to William and Evelyn on March 14, 1942, in the rural town of Ganado, Texas. After graduating from Ganado High, he joined the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M. During a very fortunate study hour, he came across some younger cadets pursuing the age-old Aggie tradition of selecting a date for an away game. Amongst some good-natured ribbing and an agreement not to turn them in for being rowdy, he surveyed the photos of lovely young women and selected the one he thought had the most beautiful eyes. Without knowing it at the time, she was to become the love of his life. On June 18, 1966, he and Virginia Peckham were joined in holy matrimony. They left the next day to start a twenty-plus-year career in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Izmir, Turkey, daughter Angela made her appearance. Two years later, in Langley, Virginia, Amy came along. Fifteen years later, Sarah made her surprise appearance in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The family made a final move to Texas in anticipation of his retirement from the USAF as a Major. Shortly thereafter, he started his second career serving his community through education. Entering Lockhart High School as a math teacher, he quickly ascended the ranks to Department Head, Vice-Principal of Lockhart High School, and finished his twenty-plus-year career as the principal of Lockhart Pride High School. During this time, his patience, quiet manner, and willingness to give everyone a second chance impacted the lives of hundreds of Lockhart alums. Toward the end of his educational career, he heard The Call to serve his community once more, as a deacon in the Catholic Church. He served his Call faithfully with the parishioners of Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Student Center at Texas State University, as well as the parishioners of St. Mary’s of the Visitation in Lockhart.

Patrick was a man of discipline, duty, and honor. He loved quietly, but deeply. He found joy in exploring an array of hobbies ranging from stained glass and word work to flower arranging. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like watching the birds, a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, and “watching” football with his eyes closed. He is survived by his three daughters, Angela, Amy, and Sarah; son-in-law, Scott; and three grandchildren, Sierra, Shane, and Cameron.

His visitation will be held Friday, January 2, 2026, at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas, from 5 to 7, followed by a rosary. His memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 3, 2026, at St. Mary’s of the Visitation in Lockhart, Texas, at 10 a.m.