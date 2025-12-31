Anna Maria Torres Share:







July 20, 1966 – December 19, 2025

Anna Maria Torres, known affectionately as Anna to her friends and family, left this world for her heavenly home on December 19, 2025, in Kyle, Texas, after a courageous battle with pneumonia. Born in Lockhart, Texas, on July 20, 1966, Anna’s journey through life was marked by an unwavering faith, a gentle spirit, and an enduring love for her family.

Anna’s early years were spent in the nurturing environment of Lockhart, where she attended Lockhart High School, laying the foundation for a life characterized by diligence and a strong sense of community. After her education, she embarked on a fulfilling career as a legal assistant, a role she held for over 35 years. Her dedication to her work was second only to her devotion to her family, which remained her most significant joy and accomplishment.

A devout Catholic, Anna’s faith was the cornerstone of her existence. It guided her through life’s challenges and imbued her with a serene grace that touched everyone she met. Her belief was not merely a personal comfort but a beacon of love and kindness that radiated to all around her.

Anna’s passion for her family was unmatched, especially when it came to her sons, Aaron Michael Torres and Dustin Gabriel Torres. Being their mother was the role she cherished most, and she nurtured them with love, wisdom, and a strength that will continue to guide them throughout their lives. Her sisters, Michell Renteria, married to Adam Renteria, and Jessicca Ruedas, along with her stepfather, Jesse Ruedas, also survive her. They, along with her beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, will hold her memory close to their hearts, finding solace in the legacy of love she leaves behind.

Anna was preceded in death by her loving mother, Maria E. Torres-Ruedas, her cherished grandparents, Ernesto and Anita Torres, and her dear aunts, Diana Gonzales and Gloria Juarez, as well as her cousins Donna Duran and Rita Lopez. Each of these individuals played a pivotal role in her life, and the loss of each was deeply felt by Anna. Yet, she carried their memories with her, allowing their spirit to live on through her actions and love.

An avid collector of moments, Anna found joy in capturing memories with her camera at family gatherings, ensuring that no milestone or simple pleasure went unrecorded. Her beautiful penmanship was a testament to the care she took in all things, a small but significant reminder of her attention to detail and her appreciation for the artistry in everyday life.

To know Anna was to know true kindness. Her loving nature, faith-filled heart, and gentle demeanor were the hallmarks of her character. She moved through life with an ease and grace that belied the strength of her convictions and the depth of her compassion. Her absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her, yet her spirit will continue to inspire and guide those she loved.

Anna Maria Torres lived a life rich in love and faith, and although her physical presence is no longer with us, her spirit remains a comforting and guiding light. As we say farewell to this remarkable woman, we take heart in knowing that her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.