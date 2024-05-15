EZ bringing Norteña music to Courthouse Nights Share:







Special to the LPR

Courthouse Nights will have EZ Band, a Norteña music group of Houston on Friday, May 17.

The family band (9 pieces) has been playing together for more than 9 years and continues to bring the fun with their fusion of top 40 hits and Hispanic regional music.

EZ Band, led by Jaime Guevara, is a bit of a Tik-Tok/internet sensation. The band has been adding top 40 American music to its set-lists for years, but it wasn’t until Tik-Tok came along that their on-line popularity grew. They have more than one million hits on Spotify, mostly due to their rendition of the song “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T’s. Their formula is genius; the band comes in with the original version of the song, then the accordion and 5-string guitar sets in and all of a sudden you are taken from a pop tune to Norteña. The lyrics vacillate from English to Spanish with ease and encourage everyone to sing along.

Their roster of top 40 hits include songs by Adele, Radiohead, The Cure, The Smiths, Rick Astley, Harry Styles, and much more.

Rachel Lingvai and Will Rhodes, the creators of Courthouse Nights are beginning their fourth year. They said it is important to them to represent the entire community when booking the music series. They are proud of their diverse community and want to celebrate everyone.

“This band probably had the most people excited,” Rhodes said. “It’s another example of Rach and Rhodes bringing diversity to Lockhart.”

Lingvai added, “Courthouse Nights is about the whole community. Every year we try to get Tejano or Cumbia music and now we have Norteño.”

Courthouse Nights is a free monthly music series for the entire family April-August. It is set-up on the southside of the courthouse lawn from 7-10 p.m. It is BYOB and guests should pack blankets, chairs, coolers and grab a spot. The restaurants and bars around the courthouse are also open and ready.

For more information, visit www.rachandrhodespresents.com/courthouse-nights, or follow on social media @courthousenights.

DJ Island Time (Rhodes) will begin entertaining the crowd with tunes at 7 p.m., while EZ Band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m.