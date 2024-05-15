Post Register

Lockhart Rising has huge turnout for Mill Scale

Local News
Special to the LPR

Mill Scale Metalworks hosted its initial Lockhart Rising event with a packed crowd of an estimated 750 attendees Saturday.

Lockhart Mayor Lew White congratulated the business on its music and food event.

“It was very well planned,” White said. “The streets were open, with plenty of great food and music. Mill Scale has been a strong supporter of the community.”

Mill Scale is owned by brothers Matt and Caleb Johnson.

For entertainment, Mill Scale brought in Shane Smith and the Saints, as well as Rob Leines. 

Mill Scale’s showroom of grills is now open at 800 N. Commerce Street in Lockhart.

