Werner, Fowler new members of Martindale City Council; Watts remains as Luling Mayor Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Terri Werner received 65.6 percent of the votes to win the soon-to-be vacated seat of Sonja Villalobos on the Martindale City Council Place 1 during the May 4 Joint Election.

Also, Laura Sanchez Fowler got 66.4 percent of the votes to beat incumbent Nicholas Stiler for Martindale City Council Place 3.

Mike McClabb ran unopposed for Martindale City Council Place 4.

CJ Watts received 76.4 percent of the vote to remain mayor of Luling. She was first voted into office as mayor in 2022. Previously, Watts chaired the Planning and Zoning Board in Luling for 10 years and was on the Luling City Council (Ward 5) for four years.

Wesley Wells garnered 77.5 percent of the vote to win Luling City Council seat for Ward 4. James Nickells did not seek re-election.

Incumbent John A. Wells received 68.6 percent of the vote to remain on the Luling City Council Ward 5.

There will be a runoff for the Democratic Party 3rd Court of Appeals District Judge, Place 1, between Edward Smith and Maggie Ellis. This will be the only race in Caldwell County for registered voters.

* * *

May 4 Joint Election

City of Martindale

Council Place 1

Don Foster, 42

Terri Werner, 80

Council Place 3

Nicholas Stiler, 41

Laura Sanchez Fowler, 81

Council Place 4

Mike McClabb, 63

City of Luling

Mayor

CJ Watts, 340

Daniel Flores, 105

Council Ward 4

Blain Barabas, 20

Wesley Wells, 69

Council Ward 5

John A. Wells, 120

Megan Cox Pettis, 55